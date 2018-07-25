Community

Theinert Memorial annual benefit raises $14k for veteran outreach

by
Featured Story
No Comments
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS A picturesque Shelter Island sunset from the ferry Joseph Thienert Jr.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS
A picturesque Shelter Island sunset from the ferry Lt. Joe Theinert.

The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit raised over $14,000 on Thursday, July 19 at the South Ferry East Landing. Over 200 people attended the lawn party and southern boil, while more than 100 stayed for the ferry cruise.

The lawn party featured a raw bar by Myles Clark, grilled meats by Al Brigham, a shrimp boil by Jimbo Theinert, and music by Sara Mundy and Tom Damiani. After board member Mike Mundy updated attendees on what is happening at Strongpoint Theinert Ranch (STR), the cruise aboard the M/V Lt. Joe Theinert launched. Guests enjoyed music by DJ Kevin Nitzsche and, of course, a beautiful sunset.

Jimbo Theinert and mom Chrys Kestler.

Jimbo Theinert and mom Chrys Kestler.

The funding supports the STR initiative. STR is a place where active and veteran service members and Gold Star families can come together to strengthen, transition, and reconnect on a 1,000-acre former cattle ranch in remote Magdalena, New Mexico. All guest expenses, including round-trip travel, meals and equipment, are underwritten. To date it has organized six retreats and hosted over 47 guests.

Over 100 guests went on the ferry cruise.

Over 100 guests went on the ferry cruise.

Currently, STR guests stay in the Theinert family home, but the family is committed to expanding its reach. The Theinerts have set a goal to raise $300,000, which would allow them to purchase and install a modular home to serve as a bunkhouse on family donated land. The 2,600-square-foot bunkhouse will have six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a full kitchen and a great room, giving the family the capacity to host up to 20 guests at a time. Since announcing the capital campaign in May of 2017, they have raised over $150,000 towards our goal.

Joey’s brother Jimbo Theinert spilling the feast.

Joey’s brother Jimbo Theinert spilling the feast.

Our Annual Benefit is made possible by event partners South Ferry and The Clark Family, Braun Seafood, Elli’s Country Store, Shelter Island Environmental, and by its board of directors who directly underwrite various food and beverage expenses.

Catherine Brigham, Shelby Willumsen and Tracy Kannwischer.

Catherine Brigham, Shelby Willumsen and Tracy Kannwischer.

Bill Krapf, Skip Tuttle and Howard Jackson.

Bill Krapf, Skip Tuttle and Howard Jackson.

Doreen Tybaert, Pat Alcus and Deb Speeches.

Doreen Tybaert, Pat Alcus and Deb Speeches.

Joe and Lauren Tedesco, Christopher Stone and Nick Morehead.

Joe and Lauren Tedesco, Christopher Stone and Nick Morehead.

Comments

comments
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,