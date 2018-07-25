The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit raised over $14,000 on Thursday, July 19 at the South Ferry East Landing. Over 200 people attended the lawn party and southern boil, while more than 100 stayed for the ferry cruise.

The lawn party featured a raw bar by Myles Clark, grilled meats by Al Brigham, a shrimp boil by Jimbo Theinert, and music by Sara Mundy and Tom Damiani. After board member Mike Mundy updated attendees on what is happening at Strongpoint Theinert Ranch (STR), the cruise aboard the M/V Lt. Joe Theinert launched. Guests enjoyed music by DJ Kevin Nitzsche and, of course, a beautiful sunset.

The funding supports the STR initiative. STR is a place where active and veteran service members and Gold Star families can come together to strengthen, transition, and reconnect on a 1,000-acre former cattle ranch in remote Magdalena, New Mexico. All guest expenses, including round-trip travel, meals and equipment, are underwritten. To date it has organized six retreats and hosted over 47 guests.

Currently, STR guests stay in the Theinert family home, but the family is committed to expanding its reach. The Theinerts have set a goal to raise $300,000, which would allow them to purchase and install a modular home to serve as a bunkhouse on family donated land. The 2,600-square-foot bunkhouse will have six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a full kitchen and a great room, giving the family the capacity to host up to 20 guests at a time. Since announcing the capital campaign in May of 2017, they have raised over $150,000 towards our goal.

Our Annual Benefit is made possible by event partners South Ferry and The Clark Family, Braun Seafood, Elli’s Country Store, Shelter Island Environmental, and by its board of directors who directly underwrite various food and beverage expenses.

