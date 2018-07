The weather will be humid and unsettled for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

On-and-off showers will move in after 8 a.m. Temperatures will remain steady at about 74 degrees with winds from the south between 8 and 11 mph.

Tonight the showery weather will continue, according to the NWS, with temperatures dropping slightly and light winds remaining out of the south.

