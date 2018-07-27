Community

Annual cricket match returns

by
Featured Story
No Comments
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO James Monatgue flashing some power at the charity cricket match last year at the field next to the Island Boatyard.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO James Monatgue flashing some power at the charity cricket match last year at the field next to the Island Boatyard.

The Shelter Island Cricket Club is holding its annual Charity Cricket Match on Saturday, July 28 at the Island Boatyard.

Players are asked to arrive at 9 a.m., with the first game beginning at 9:30 a.m. Food will be served from 11 a.m. and the last game is set to end at 4:40 p.m.

The Shelter Island Cricket Club was founded in 2012 to raise money for the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation. The club plays once a year at the Island Boatyard located at the end of South Menantic.

For more information, and some cool video, visit sicricket.com.

Comments

comments
, , , , ,