Annual cricket match returns

The Shelter Island Cricket Club is holding its annual Charity Cricket Match on Saturday, July 28 at the Island Boatyard.

Players are asked to arrive at 9 a.m., with the first game beginning at 9:30 a.m. Food will be served from 11 a.m. and the last game is set to end at 4:40 p.m.

The Shelter Island Cricket Club was founded in 2012 to raise money for the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation. The club plays once a year at the Island Boatyard located at the end of South Menantic.

For more information, and some cool video, visit sicricket.com.

