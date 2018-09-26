The Over the Hill Gang is back

Once again, the community is set to rally behind the annual “Over the Hill” softball game, a fundraiser for the Shelter Island Little League teams, and one of the autumn’s most enjoyable sporting events.

The game is scheduled to be played at Fiske Field on Sunday, October 7 at 2 p.m. All those 35 or older and interested in playing should call Ed Brown at (631) 749-0964 or Chuck Kraus at (631) 749-0924.

The sponsors this year are SALT and The Flying Goat. The Shelter Island Lions Club will be sponsoring a free barbecue for the players and the fans.

The rain date is Monday, October 8.

