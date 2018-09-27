A weekly round up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

ARTIST TALK

An artist talk at the Shelter Island Library will take place on Thursday, September 27, at 7 p.m. Artist August Mosca lived here until his death in 2003 and there is a great deal of his work that hasn’t been shown here. Linda Betjeman will speak about the artist’s life and work, which is on view in the Community Room during September.

ZUMBA PARTY

Move and shake at Zumba Party in Pink to raise money for breast cancer research and education on Saturday, September 29, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The party will be at the the Community Center at the Legion. Everyone is welcome and is invited to wear pink. All proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen. For details contact Susan Binder at [email protected] or at (631) 871-1675.

PADDLE MASHOMACK POINT

Paddlers will love the Mashomack Point paddle on Saturday, September 29. The event is open to adults and children ages 12 and up, who will explore the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge in canoes and kayaks from 9 a.m. to noon. $45 for a boat includes all necessary equipment. Rain date is Sunday, September 30, at 9 a.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

BEANS, WHALERS AND GHOSTS

The saga of a can of beans, a whaler and a ghost ship is being presented by the Shelter Island Historical Society at Havens Barn on Saturday, September 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Come listen to Dr. Frank Turano share the tale of Captain James Buddington and the crew of the George Henry when they happened upon the eerily abandoned HMS Erebus. Refreshments will be provided, $8 donation suggested.

LWVSI COCKTAIL PARTY

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is hosting its annual cocktail party on Sunday, September 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting is open to everyone and will feature Shelter Island School Superintendent Dr. Christine Finn. Invitees include all town elected officials and school board members. The event will take place at the home of Nancy Jaicks at 100 S. Midway Road. No fee, donations appreciated.

Next week

OVER THE HILL?

If you’re over the hill (35 and up), you can join the Over the Hill softball game fundraiser for the Shelter Island Little League teams. It will be played at Fiske Field at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 7. All those 35 years or older interested in playing can call Ed Brown at (631) 749-0964 or Chuck Kraus at (631) 749-0924. SALT and the Flying Goat Restaurant are sponsors. The Shelter Island Lions Club will be sponsoring a free BBQ for the players and the fans. Rain date is Monday October 8.

VIOLIN AND PIANO CONCERT

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Jolente De Maeyer on violin and Nikolaas Kende on piano in performance on Sunday, October 7 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Free, but goodwill donation appreciated. For details, visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SCALLOP DINNER

Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its Annual Scallop Dinner on Sunday, October 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for youth (includes all Shelter Island School students). Tickets available at the Shelter Island Public Library or can be purchased online at shelterislandlions.org/scallop-dinner. For more information, reservations or group purchases call (631) 209-7452 or e-mail [email protected]

Coming Up

FALL FOLIAGE TRUCK TOUR

A fall foliage truck tour offers guests a tour of Mashomack’s fields and forests on Saturday, October 20, at 10 a.m. The tour is open to adults and children ages 12 and up.

FALL 5K RUN/WALK

The 19th annual Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, October 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Crescent Beach, rain or shine. A post-race party will serve chili, barbecue, cookies and more. Created out of love and memory for those who fight breast and other women’s cancers, the race benefits patient care for women in the East End of Long Island. For information and registration, visit shelterislandfall5k.com

OYSTERS AND MUSIC

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual oyster event takes place in Havens Barn on Saturday, October 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests will have oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, a cheese truck and crudités. Live music will be provided by Tom & Lisa and Friends and local oyster memorabilia will be on display. Tickets are $60 at (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

ACROSS THE MOAT

The Long Island Repertory Company is producing “Bad Seed” at the Vaile-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead in late October. The play tells the tale of seemingly perfect young Rhoda Penmark who lives in a small southern town. Although she’s sweet and cute, her mother’s uneasy feeling about her grows when she suspects that Rhoda has killed a classmate who won an award she desired. It then becomes a tale of family secrets with a gory end. “Bad Seed” is on stage on Saturday, October 27 at 3 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m.

