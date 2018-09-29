What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Carol Tiernan was the first to identify (see below) the Shelter Island Yacht Club (S.I.Y.C.) burgee [flag] “on the junior clubhouse, now called the sailing school.”

Tom Speeches was also right on, writing that the burgee “is on the building where I took my New York State Young Boatman’s Safety Course 50, gulp, 50 years ago.”

Our mystery photo also triggered memories for Peter Beardsley, who wrote: “That is the Shelter Island Yacht Club burgee, hanging from the top of the junior clubhouse, where I was the head sailing instructor 18 years ago.”

Thanks also to Jennifer Allen and Anderson Siewert who had their weather eyes out last week and wrote to us.

The S.I.Y.C. is one of the oldest yacht clubs in North America, established in 1886. One of the club’s prides is the junior sailing program, where every summer more than 100 children are on the water learning to sail.

Also, it’s extremely rare for such a small club and community to boast of Olympians, and the S.I.Y.C. is rightfully proud of Amanda Clark and her crew, Sarah Merganthaler, who competed in the 2008 China Olympics. Ms. Clark returned to the London Olympics in 2012 with her crew, Sarah Lihan.

