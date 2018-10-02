Credit cards cleared for tax payments

Residents can now pay property taxes using a credit card.

Last week Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio got approval from the Town Board to institute a credit card system.

The announcement comes with an alert for those choosing the credit card option: It could cost a hefty fee since credit card companies typically categorize such payments as cash withdrawals that are calculated at a 2.45 percent charge as soon as the payment is processed.

On a $10,000 tax bill, a 2.45 percent charge comes to $245.

For the credit card option, the payment must be made online, not at the office of the Receiver of Taxes.

Tax payers can pay bills using an electronic check that’s been available online and that costs a single fee of $1.75. To pay bills using the electronic check, visit the website at egov.basgov.com/shelterisland/.

