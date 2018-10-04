Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

On September 27, a car driven by Phyllis G. Gates of Shelter Island backed into a vehicle parked in the North Ferry Employee parking area. The parked car, owned by Christopher P. Walden of Greenport, sustained damage to the rear driver side door; the other car had minor damage to the rear bumper. Damage to both vehicles appeared under $1,000.

SUMMONSES

On September 27, Carl C. Kern of Center Moriches was ticketed at the South Ferry for using a portable electronic device while driving. Luis F. Escobar of Hampton Bays received a summons on September 29 for speeding 43 mph in a 30 mph zone, on North Ferry Road.

ANIMAL CONTROL

On September 26, a black dog was reported at large chasing deer in the Hay Beach area. Animal Control Officer Payne located the dog but was unable to capture it. The dog matched the description of one reported missing; the owner was notified and continued the search.

The Animal Control Officer while on duty on September 27 observed a low hanging primary wire at a Ram Island location and notified PSE&G.

On September 30, Eastern Long Island Hospital notified police of a dog bite victim in the Emergency Room. The victim had been bitten in the lip by the family dog. ACO Payne was notified and would follow up on the next tour.

BAY CONSTABLE

On September 30, Martinez Castro of Brentwood was ticketed for fishing without a valid fishing permit off Reel Point. Gonzalez Contreras of Silver Spring, Maryland was given a summons that day for failure to display registration numbers on a vessel in Crab Creek. Also that day, Robert F. Schmidt of Naugatuck, Connecticut was ticketed for having an expired registration on a motor boat in the North Channel.

A vessel stopped off Silver Beach and inspected that day for not displaying registration numbers turned out to be newly purchased; the owner had the required information but had not had a chance to apply the numbers.

OTHER REPORTS

On September 25, police escorted a prisoner to Justice Court for arraignment, then back to police headquarters. Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on September 25 with no violations observed.

Following a call reporting a boat adrift off Ram Island that day, police contacted the owner.

A 911 call that evening from a Dering harbor residence was found to be likely caused by heavy rains. Police had responded and found all exterior doors secure with no signs of criminal activity. The homeowner and caretaker were notified.

On September 26, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Heights; one verbal warning was issued for cellphone use. That day, police were waved down at the South Ferry to investigate a report of a verbal altercation on board. Police interviewed the driver in question and observed no signs of intoxication.

On September 27, the highway department notified police of a dead seal at Reel Point. Police were unable to remove so Shelter Island Highway Department accomplished removal.

A report of vehicles driving on the Westmoreland air field possibly looking for deer was received on September 27. Police advised the caller to contact SIPD if the vehicles were seen again. The caller requested extra patrols. The Animal Control Officer was advised.

On September 28, an officer on patrol observed a door open at a Center location, with lights and a fan on. A search showed no signs of criminal activity. Police notified the owner. That date, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center; no violations were observed. Police assisted a caller in gaining entry to a blocked vehicle in the Center on that day.

Police investigated suspicious persons walking in a Center roadway early in the morning of September 29. Later that day, a motorist called to report a white bucket covering a large pot hole in a Center roadway. Police replaced the bucket with several cones and notified Shelter Island Highway Department.

On September 30, police conducted radar enforcement in West Neck; no violations were observed.

On October 1, in response to a complaint about a check that was returned for insufficient funds, police contacted the subject who then paid the amount owed.

On that date, police returned an Old Town canoe to its owner. A caller that day reported a kayak that had washed up on the beach in Silver Beach recently. Police had the Highway Department pick up the kayak and bring it to the impound yard.

alarms

On September 25, an alarm was activated in a Cartwright residence indicating heat on the second floor. SIFD determined the alarm to be a malfunction; the owner was notified.

A fire alarm was activated at a Hay Beach residence on September 26. SIFD responded and determined it to be false. Police spoke with a caller who said the alarm company was supposed to disarm the system due to repeated activations.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for aid on September 25, 26, 27, 28 and 30 as well as October 1. Five patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Four patients were transported to Southampton Hospital.

