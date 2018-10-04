What’s happening: October 4, 2018

A weekly round-up of can’t miss events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

OVER THE HILL?

If you’re over the hill (35 and up), you can join the Over the Hill softball game fundraiser for the Shelter Island Little League teams. It will be played at Fiske Field at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 7. All those 35 years or older interested in playing can call Ed Brown at (631) 749-0964 or Chuck Kraus at (631) 749-0924. SALT and the Flying Goat Restaurant are sponsors. The Shelter Island Lions Club will be sponsoring a free BBQ for the players and the fans. Rain date is Monday October 8.

VIOLIN AND PIANO CONCERT

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Jolente De Maeyer on violin and Nikolaas Kende on piano in performance on Sunday, October 7, at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Free, but goodwill donation appreciated. For details, visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SCALLOP DINNER

Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting its 63rd Annual Scallop Dinner on Sunday, October 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for youth (includes all Shelter Island School students). Tickets available at the Shelter Island Public Library or can be purchased online at shelterislandlions.org/scallop-dinner. For more information, reservations or group purchases call (631) 209-7452 or e-mail [email protected].

PMP ALUMNI CONCERT

The Perlman Music Program returns to the Island for the 4th Annual Chamber Music Retreat with faculty and alumni on Columbus Day Weekend. A concert on Monday, October 8, at 4:30 p.m. concludes the season with music masterworks by Brahms, Beethoven, Borodin, Dvorak, Haydn, Mozart and Schubert at the PMP Clark Arts Center at 73 Shore Rd. It is free and open to the public, virtuoso Society members may request priority seating. Performances in local schools including Shelter Island School on Tuesday, October 9, will follow the concert.

Next weeK

BOWLING TOURNEY

A bowling tournament to support the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center will take place at the American Legion on Sunday, October 14, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The event will also offer football pool, snacks and beer by Montauk Brewing Co. Babysitting will be available upstairs for an additional charge, tickets are $40 for adults.

CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will host a Celebrity Chef Dinner with Chef Kyle on Wednesday, October 17, at 6 p.m. A menu of vegetable samosas with mango chutney, chicken curry, basmati rice and flan will be offered. For reservations call (631) 749-0805, ext. 5. $30

BIRTHDAY LUNCH

The Shelter Island Library will be celebrating another year at its Birthday Lunch on Wednesday, October 17 at 12:30 p.m. All Islanders are welcome to attend.

COMING UP

FALL FOLIAGE TRUCK TOUR

A fall foliage truck tour offers guests a tour of Mashomack’s fields and forests on Saturday, October 20, at 10 a.m. The tour is open to adults and children ages 12 and up.

FALL 5K RUN/WALK

The 19th annual Shelter Island Fall 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, October 20, at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach, rain or shine. A post-race party will serve chili, barbecue, cookies and more. Created out of love and memory for those who fight breast and other women’s cancers, the race benefits patient care for women in the East End of Long Island. For information and registration, visit shelterislandfall5k.com

OKTOBERFEST

The Ram’s Head Inn is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. The event includes a raffle to benefit the Island Gift of Life Foundation, a pig roast, a buffet and live music by the Points East Band. Tickets are $40 and $20 for children under 8.

OYSTERS AND MUSIC

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual oyster event takes place in Havens Barn on Saturday, October 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests will have oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, a cheese truck, crudités. live music by Tom & Lisa and Friends and local oyster memorabilia will be on display. Tickets are $60 at (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

FALL FESTIVAL

Sylvester Manor presents its Fall Festival at the Farm on Saturday, October 27, from noon to 3 p.m. It offers hayrides, music, games, Story Thyme, arts and crafts, local craft beer, food and a pie-baking contest. All activities except for beer are included in the price of admission: $10 for adults, $5 kids ages 5 to 12, $25 for families up to four people and free for kids 4 and under. Visit sylvestermanor.org for details. Windmill Field Farm, 21 Manwaring Rd.

ACROSS THE MOAT

The Long Island Repertory Company is producing “Bad Seed” at the Vaile-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead on Saturday, October 27, at 3 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m.

