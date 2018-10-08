Chequit owners mum on future for the historic Inn

It was in February that an advertisement for realtor Cushman & Wakefield announced sale of the Chequit Inn with a $9 million price tag.Not the case, announced co-owner David Bowd.

He and business partner Kevin O’Shea were doing a refinancing — something the pair planned from the outset when they first purchased the historic Chequit from James and Linda Eklund for a reported $3.35 million back in 2014. The two spent time and money renovating the Chequit and opened for business in May 2015.

With the refinancing, Mr. Bowd and Mr. O’Shea would continue managing the Inn, Mr. Bowd said last winter.

Now comes a recent advertisement from Cushman & Wakefield announcing a “price drop” to purchase the inn for $7.995 million.

Is this, in fact, a sale?

Attempts to reach Mr. Bowd and Mr. O’Shea through both the on-site manager of the Chequit and at their Salt Hotels properties in Provincetown, Massachusetts have gone unanswered.

So what’s the future for this historic Inn?

Stay tuned. The Reporter will continue to reach out to the current owners.

