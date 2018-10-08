Library participates in Great Giveback

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a donation drive as part of The Great Give Back, a community service initiative created by the Suffolk County Public Library Directors Association and the Suffolk Cooperative Library System.

This year’s Give Back will give the donations to The Retreat, a local organization offering domestic violence services.

This year, the Give Back is requesting new/unused items including women’s and children’s pajamas, socks in all sizes, sneakers in all children’s sizes and gift cards for King Cullen, Rite Aid, Stop n’ Shop, CVS and Kmart. Donations can be made throughout the month of October.

The mission of the Great Give Back is to provide opportunities for the patrons of Long Island libraries to participate in meaningful, service-oriented experiences. The Retreat has been a safe haven for families in crisis since 1987 while providing domestic violence and sexual assault services and education to families, friends and neighbors on the East End. Their services include a 24/7 domestic violence crisis hotline, counseling, legal advocacy, a shelter, violence prevention education and other services.

