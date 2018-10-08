News from Goat Hill

Columbus Day is usually the clubs last hurrah. The weather kind of cooperated over the weekend and golfers responded.Earlier in the week the Shelter Island Cross Country Team had its last meet of the year at the club. The team hosted Ross School. It was great watching the races. It started with the elementary school kids, divided by age, running a half mile loop. It was fun to watch and cheer them on; their enthusiasm was infectious.

I saw some future cross country runners in the making for the team.

Then they had the girls race. The varsity course is 2 1/2 miles and it really tests their metal. I believe our girls took a least the first four spots led by Emma Gallagher. Then came the fellows and they did the same with the first four spots led by Kal Lewis.

What I really liked was the sportsmanship displayed by both teams. The Ross team is a wonderful group of young people. My only regret is there are no more races at the club this year.

Their are only a few spots left for Gardiners Bay on the 21 , so get up here and sign in.

I think this coming week the greens will be aerated and top dressed and that will close the course for a short time. Keep that in mind.

Their are still items in the pro shop — fleeces, windbreakers, vests, our logo golf towels and ditty bags, all of which make great stocking stuffers. So come out when you can and support your club and we can make Goat Hill great again.

— Marc Scola

