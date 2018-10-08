Town Board tries to hasten cell tower hearing

The Town Board will try to expedite another hearing on the proposed cell tower at the Manhanset Firehouse with the expectation that Elite Towers could start work on construction of the new tower relatively soon.

The most vocal opponent was David Harms whose property is right behind the firehouse and his concerns about noise have been addressed, according to the Town Board.

The major reason for the effort to push ahead quickly is the Fire Commissioners concern about safety since firefighters have said the experience dropped communications in Hay Beach and the Rams sometimes making it difficult to call for backup assistance when needed.

Hearing notices

“Don’t fix something that’s not broken,” said Councilman Jim Colligan at last week’s Town Board work session. He was referring to a discussion about giving more notice to the public about hearings — something the Town Board had already agreed would be allowed for the Zoning Board of Appeals that will now give neighbors 30 days notice, not 10, of a public hearing.

But the Planning Board, Conservation Advisory Board, Waterways Management Advisory Committee, Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board and even the Town Board that holds public hearings will stick with the current 10 day notice.

The decision came after Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar told the Town Board last week that she has heard no complaints from people, nor have any of the other boards asked for more time between noticing the public and holding a hearing.

[email protected]

Comments

comments