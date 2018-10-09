Island teens travel for National Honor Society

This past month National Honor Society (NHS) President Mia Clark and Vice President Michael Payano travelled to a State Summit in Stamford, Connecticut to take part in a day-long training with leaders from the tri-state area.Being invited to attend the conference gave NHS student leaders the opportunity to meet with other like-minded students, attending workshops and collaborating in small groups with NHS students from the tri-state area.

Areas of focus included leadership competencies such as social justice and engagement, creativity and innovation, project and team management and digital and social media.

Local issues and initiatives included global citizenship, improving learning environments and wellness. Shelter Island NHS adviser Janine Mahoney said that Omekongo Dibinga, a professor at American University, delivered a powerful message about being an UPstander: “Someone else’s life is better because I showed up.”

A big thanks to the SI community for helping the National Honor Society in filling a truck bed with clothing donations for Operation International’s (OI) NY chapter– they are headed to the Ivory Coast this spring. Island nurse and OI volunteer Patty Mitchell was thrilled with the results of our two-week campaign.

