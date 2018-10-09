On your mark, get set, it’s the Shelter Island 5k

It might be considered the race within the race when Towny Montant pits his Flamingo team against the contingent from Dr. Frank Adipietro’s Eastern Long Island Hospital at the 19th Annual Shelter Island Fall 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, October 20.

For several years, it was Dr. Frank, as he’s best known to Islanders, who came up with the largest teams. But for the past two years, it has been Mr. Montant who enticed more runners and walkers to join his team.

The race to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise money for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels sets off at 11 a.m. and if last year’s race is any indication, locals might be favored to place well in the standings.

Kal Lewis, 16, and Joshua Green, 18, both members of the Shelter Island School Cross Country Team, placed first and second respectively while Emma Gallagher, her sister Lindsey and Justine Karen were the first female Islanders to cross the finish line.

But it’s not just Islanders running this race. Traditionally, runners and walkers who are raising funds for breast cancer research and assistance to patients come from throughout the area to run the course through streets where leaves are brandishing their fall colors and Crescent Beach sparkles.

Medals go to the top male and female finishers and the first place breast cancer survivor runner and walker as well as the award to the team boasting the most members.

For those coming from off Island, free shuttle buses will run from North Ferry to the registration site at the Sunset Beach Hotel parking lot between 9 and 10:15 a.m. A stretch clinic is set for 10 a.m.

The first 500 registrants are guaranteed race shirts and goody bags.

Then at the race’s end, there’s the famous lunch — BBQ, chili, cookies, cold drinks and sweets.

Sponsors of this year’s race include Winthrop Medical Affiliates, Sunset Beach, the Pridwin Beach Hotel, South Ferry, Shelter Island IGA, the New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, the Frank J. Adipietro Interventional Pain Management Center, Dr. Dhiren Mehta, Hamptons.com, Merrrill Lynch, Sunrise Coach Lines, WordHampton Public Relations, Saunders, Hint Water and the Shelter Island Reporter.

Participants can register online at http://bit.ly/2MslBRZ or by mail by printing off the application and sending it to P.O. Box 599, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

Fees are $35 for adults; $15 for children 14 and under no charge for children under 5. Advance registration need to occur prior to midnight on Friday, October 19.

For more information, visit the website at www.shelterisland run.com or call (631) 774 9499.

Comments

comments