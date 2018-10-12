Trail Club hike still on for Saturday

Attention, hikers. The Shelter Island Trail Club hike from the Center to the Second Bridge is still on for Saturday morning.Group leader Joe Denny said if rain should be heavy in the morning, the hike will take place on Sunday morning at 10 a.m., but he’s hoping it will be a go for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Plans call for participants to meet at the corner of North Ferry and Jaspa Roads in front of the Shelter Island Craft Brewery and hike through Sachem’s Woods and into Sylvester Manor where the trail will lead all the way to the Second Bridge on Winthrop Road. The total length of the hike is a little less than four miles round trip, Mr. Denny said.

Sylvester Manor’s Planning & Conservation Consultant Sara Gordon is to hike with the group and will share some history of the manor during that part of the walk.

Even if it’s not raining Saturday morning, Mr. Denny advises that hikers wear sturdy shoes to keep their feet dry. The grass on the trail is kept short and during morning hours, it often has dew on it, he said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments