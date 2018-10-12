Weekly calendar: October 11, 2018

NOTE: In Thursday’s paper, an event was inadvertently posted that is not happening. There is no luncheon at the library on October 17.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays, 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. All levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 10 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

Game zone, offers long games or quick games at the Shelter Island Library. Get your game on and be competitive with our massive amount of board games at 2:30 p.m.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “South Africa’s Fragile Democracy.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

Friday fun, gives kids the opportunity to battle their friends and reign supreme in Super Smash Bros and other Wii games at 2:30 p.m. at the Library.

Friday Night Dialogues, at the Library, 7 p.m., will feature librarian Nola Thacker with Three Dog Knights. Ms. Thacker will take a light-hearted look at the role canine companions play in some memorable romance novels.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

Colorful Cutouts, will feature Henri Matisse. See amazing swimmers, acrobats and more in colorful abstract cutouts by Matisse. Then create large scale collages using colorful cutout paper shapes. Capture your happiness in art. At the Library, 11 a.m. Registration required, $5 for materials. Coffee and coloring at the library. Kids Spooky.

Coffee and Coloring 1 p.m. at the library

‘SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

Bowling tourney, to support the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center will take place at the American Legion from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The event will also offer football pool, snacks and beer by Montauk Brewing Co. Babysitting will be available for an additional charge, tickets are $40 for adults.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Documentary, “The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill” will be screening at the Library at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18

Voter registration, the Library is hosting voter registration at 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

Friday Night Dialogues, at the Library at 7 p.m. will feature Tyler Kassten speaking about “New Money: Bitcoin and Altcoin.”

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20

Fall foliage truck tour, offers a truck tour of Mashomack’s fields and forests for adults and children ages 12 and up from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Jane Austen, the Jane Austen book club at the Library will discuss “Northanger Abbey” at 11 a.m.

5k run/walk, the 19th Annual Shelter Island Fall 5k Run/Walk to Benefit Breast Health will kick off at 11 a.m. The race is held in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and supports the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Breast Health at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. All proceeds go directly to patient care via these local breast health organizations. The beautiful and scenic 5K course starts on a tree-lined street with stunning fall foliage and finishes along the beautiful Crescent Beach. For more information visit shelterislandrun.com or call (631) 774-9499.

Kids’ Spooky Yoga at the Library at 10:30 a.m.

Oysters and music, in Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller, a cheese truck and crudités. Live music will be performed and local oyster memorabilia will be on display. 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 at (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistoricalsociety.org.

Oktoberfest, at The Ram’s Head Inn from 1 to 5 p.m. The event includes a raffle to benefit the Island Gift of Life Foundation, a pig roast, a buffet and live music by the Points East Band. Tickets are $40 and $20 for children under 8.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

October 13, Dering Harbor Village Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

October 15: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

October 15: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

October 16: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 16: Fire Commissioners, Annual Public Budget Review, 7 p.m., Center firehouse

October 17: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

October 19: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

