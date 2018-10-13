Trail Club hike postponed until Sunday

Attention, hikers. The Shelter Island Trail Club hike from the Center to the Second Bridge has been rescheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.Group leader Joe Denny said persistent rain on Saturday merited the change.

Plans call for participants to meet at the corner of North Ferry and Jaspa Roads in front of the Shelter Island Craft Brewery and hike through Sachem’s Woods and into Sylvester Manor where the trail will lead all the way to the Second Bridge on Winthrop Road. The total length of the hike is a little less than four miles round trip, Mr. Denny said.

Sylvester Manor’s Planning & Conservation Consultant Sara Gordon is to hike with the group and will share some history of the manor during that part of the walk.

Even through sunny weather is predicted for Sunday, Mr. Denny advises that hikers wear sturdy shoes to keep their feet dry. The grass on the trail is kept short and during morning hours, it often has dew on it, he said.

