Guest Column: Bucks future in community’s hands

I write this to my fellow Islanders but most especially to all Bucks fans to tell you where we find ourselves at this particular moment.We are still in a time of crisis; that fact is without question. But, and it’s a very important but, there are some glimmers of light on the horizon. What we had been told was a deadline of October 15 would determine the fate of the team. What appeared to be doomsday turns out not to be the case at all.

We had believed that if we didn’t have a general manager in place by that date, we were finished.

Well, that turns out not to be quite the case. Apparently, the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League has been well aware of our standing, that we bring in more money to the League than any other team, and they are willing to work with us, without conditions or time limits, to try to keep us viable.

So, how can we take advantage of this temporary reprieve? Anyone, and I mean anyone, who wants to help, who’s willing to take on any part of the work that has to be done, must, and I mean must, step up to the plate and step up now! For God’s sake, people! Can we please take advantage of this reprieve? If you’ve ever enjoyed a game, if you’ve ever cheered for a runner, step up to the plate now.

Just volunteer to help! We’ll straighten it all out later. Get in touch and act now, please!! Reach me as soon as possible by phone, (631) 749 0802, or by email, [email protected].

Please. We’re begging you.

Carol Galligan was one of seven people who constituted a committee to direct Bucks planning, but all but Ms. Galligan resigned after learning that Frank Emmett wouldn’t be returning to manage the team in 2019. Ms. Galligan formed a new five-member committee that has been working to save the Bucks, but thought until last Monday their efforts had fallen short. That’s when she learned the League was determined to help keep the Bucks afloat.

