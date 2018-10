As Tuesday gave Islanders a real hint of cold weather to come, Daniel Gale/Sotheby’s has its annual coat drive underway. It will continue through November 15.

If you have a gently used coat or a new one you’re willing to contribute, it can be brought to the real estate office at 17 Grand Avenue in Shelter Island Heights. Coats will be distributed to those in need by the real estate office that regularly engages in community service projects.

[email protected]

Comments

comments