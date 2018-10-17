Island poised for 5k for breast and women’s cancers

If you haven’t yet registered to participate in Shelter Island’s 19th Annual Fall 5k Run/Walk to raise funds and awareness of breast cancer and other women’s cancers, there is still time to get in the game.This is your opportunity to help raise money for the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, The Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. It’s also your chance to try to beat course record holders — Kal Lewis who ran the course in 16:10.32 and Janelle Krause who posted a time of 16:33.

The event was created out of love and memory of those who have lost their battles with cancer and those who are still fighting cancer and those who are survivors.

All proceeds for the three groups will go directly to care for patients on the East End.

Would be participants not yet registered can do so online. Fees are $35 for adults; $15 for runners and walkers 14 and under; and free for children 5 and under.

On-site registration on Saturday takes place in the parking area of the Sunset Beach Hotel and costs $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

The race gets underway along Shore Road at 11 a.m. Saturday rain or shine.

Medals are awarded to the top male and female finishers and to the top male and female cancer survivors as well as to the team that brings in the most runners and walkers.

In recent years, that has often been the team from Eastern Long Island Hospital, but for the past two years, Towny Montant has led his Flamingo team to victory.

Free shuttle bus service will be provided to those coming via North Ferry and the first 500 participants will each receive a free race shirt.

Sponsors include: Winthrop Medical Affiliates, Sunset Beach, The Pridwin Beach Hotel, South Ferry, Shelter Island IGA, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, Frank J. Adipietro Interventional Pain Management Center, Shelter Island Reporter, Dr. Dhiren Mehta, Interventional Pain Management Center, Hamptons.com, Merrill Lynch, Sunrise Coach Lines, WordHampton Public Relations, Saunders and Hint Water.

