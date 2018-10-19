Still time to join Island 5k Run/Walk or support others

You didn’t register for today’s 19th Annual 5k Run/Walk to benefit organizations dedicated with helping organizations serving those with breast cancer and other women’s cancers, but wish you had.It’s not too late.

Runners and walkers are set to step off at 11 a.m. this morning from the start point along Shore Road and you can still sign up on line or in person at the parking lot of the Sunset Beach Hotel prior to the start of the race.

To register online, go to http://bit.ly/2MslBRZ. Fees on race day are $40 for adults; $20 for kids 14 and younger, but free for children 5 and under.

And if you’re not up to running or walking, come out and cheer on those who are.

The event was created out of love and memory of those who have lost their battles with cancer, those who are still fighting cancer and those who are survivors.

All proceeds for the three groups will go directly to care for patients on the East End.

Proceeds from registration and money raised by participants goes to the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and The Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital.

Raffle tickets are being sold at the race and proceeds from that go to support Lucia’s Angels.

There’s also an array of products for sale on site, with some items selling for as little of $10. Again, all funds go to support the organizations.

Participants can enjoy a free barbecue on site at the end of the race.

Medals go to the top male and female finishers and to the top male and female cancer survivors as well as to the team that brings in the most runners and walkers.

In recent years, that has often been the team from Eastern Long Island Hospital, but for the past two years, Towny Montant has led his Flamingo team to victory.

Free shuttle bus service will be provided to those coming via North Ferry and the first 500 participants will each receive a free race shirt.

Sponsors include: Winthrop Medical Affiliates, Sunset Beach, The Pridwin Beach Hotel, South Ferry, Shelter Island IGA, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, Frank J. Adipietro Interventional Pain Management Center, Shelter Island Reporter, Dr. Dhiren Mehta, Interventional Pain Management Center, Hamptons.com, Merrill Lynch, Sunrise Coach Lines, WordHampton Public Relations, Saunders and Hint Water.

[email protected]er.com

Comments

comments