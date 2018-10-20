Army Corps poised to inspect Reel Point

The Town Board will cancel its next work session on Tuesday, October 23, to hear from representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers about the possibility that unit might tackle what could be a multi-million dollar project to create a breakwater at a distance from the eastern shore of Reel Point.

Plans still call for shoring up the spit of land that juts into Coecles Harbor at an estimated cost of about $4 million. But despite those efforts, the breakwater would provide a better reassurance that Reel Point would remain intact in the long run, protecting millions of dollars of businesses and houses that could be lost if Reel Point were to be breached.

Previous estimates of the cost of the breakwater were said to be at $31 million, a hefty amount and money that couldn’t be spent by either the town or the Peconic Land Trust that actually owns Reel Point.

The town maintains a right of way from PLT and has an interest in seeing the land shored up to protect the many assets in and around Coecles Harbor that could be destroyed with a major breach.

Next Tuesday, Town Engineer John Cronin and Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. will outline proposals at a 12:30 p.m. meeting at Town Hall that are being considered as a remedy. Then the Town Board will meet representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers at Reel Point to discuss the problem and the role they hope the Army Corps will take in tackling the breakwater project.

Following the site visit, a discussion will ensue back at Town Hall.

In announcing the meeting and site visit, Supervisor Gary Gerth credited Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) with arranging the visit with the Army Corps of Engineers representatives.

