Wantagh man, Connecticut woman win Island 5k

For today’s Shelter Island 5k Run/Walk, it was perfect weather — skies that cleared before race time with sun peaking through clouds as 356 runners, 175 walkers and 1 wheelchair participant finished the course, according to race timers Elite Feats. But 653 people had pre-registered with another 82 registering on site Saturday morning.Proceeds benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels.

In the 19 years the race to raise funds for breast cancer and other women’s cancers has raised close to $600,00 for cancer research and support efforts

Winners among runners were Chris Koegel, 35, of Wantagh and Sag Harbor for the men with a time of 17:42.9 and Alyssa Kraus, 17, from Fairfield, Connecticut with a time of 19:41.03.

Matching her time was brother Alex Kraus, 20.

And it was a red letter day for the Kraus family — four generation who came together to support Cecelia Kraus who took home the plaque as the 2018 Angel of the Year for her support and caring of those in need. Ms. Kraus will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday. She was honored for sharing her love, kindness and caring with those who have fought cancer battles.

The first cancer survivor to cross the finish line Saturday was Emily, Verneuille, 24, of New York City while Shelter Island’s own Louise O’Regan Clark, 52, was the first walker to cross the line with a time of 34:50.49 as Dr. Frank Adipietro, sharing microphone duties with Mike Rauh, noted Ms. O’Regan Clark is also a cancer survivor.

Two Shelter Island Heights residents were the first man and woman from the town to cross the finish line — Cromwell Coulson, 52, with a time of 21:02.27 and Caroline Scudder, 58, with a time of 23:44.11.

The course record still belongs to Kal Lewis, 16, from Shelter Island, who last year posted a run of 16:10.32 while Janelle Kraus Nadeau holds the record for women at a time of 16:32.

Mr. Lewis announced before the race that he would be running a pace with the Shelter Island Cross Country Team. Mr. Lewis posted a time of 30:06.38. Ms. Nadeau posted a time of 20:39.33 in this year’s race.

Shelter Island wheelchair racer Bill Lehr took home the prize in the wheelchair division.

Towny Montant edged out the frequent winner Linda Zavatto of the most money brought in with his Team Flamingo totalling $10,640.22. But Ms. Zavatto, who several years ago raised $500 the first year after she lost her mother to breast cancer, has year after year brought in thousands of dollars. This year, she brought in $6,291 to place second to Mr. Montant’s team.

A full story on the race will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.

