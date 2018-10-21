Water Advisory Committee seeks new members

Three members of the Water Advisory Committee (WAC) have left that unit — one because of illness, one because of work-related responsibilities and the third because he was elected to the Town Board. That is Albert Dickson. But the committee seeks applications from others interested in joining the committee.

Letters of interest should be sent to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar.

Mr. Dickson, who is the Town Board’s liaison to the WAC, said that recent well readings showed at reasonable levels except for the Hay Beach Well where tests revealed a “precipitous drop” in the water level. A follow up test is to be done, he said.

