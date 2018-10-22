Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Gibbs, Ruby

Betsy Jane Gibbs

Betsy Jane Gibbs, nee Karcher, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 18, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at her home on Shelter Island after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

Betsy, know to her family as “The Ger” was born on July 3, 1942 in Greenport, the daughter of the late Henry and Hattie Karcher.

Her sister Joan Karcher Kalin predeceased Betsy. Betsy grew up in Orient, New York and graduated from Greenport High School as a member of the Class of 1960. A 1964 graduate of SUNY Oneonta, Betsy went on to graduate from Long Island University School of Education CW Post Center where she earned a Masters of Science degree.

She worked as a devoted special education teacher for students in K-12 as a member of the Shelter Island School faculty. During her tenure, Betsy served as the coordinator of special education and chairperson for the Committee on Special Education (CSE).

She retired in 2005 after teaching for 28 years. Mrs. Gibbs, as she was called by her students, was a patient, kind, and caring teacher who was willing to “go the extra mile” in the best interest of her students.

“The Ger” was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Betsy is survived by her seven children: James E, Gibbs (Lolly); Jacob Gibbs (Karen); Deborah Brewer (Paul); Diane Brayer (William); Jeffrey Gibbs (Sharon); Jason Gibbs (Jeanne); and Jared Gibbs (Tracey); 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Teddy; her niece and nephew; and other extended family members.

Betsy was an active member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. She served the church in many roles, including as a member of session, a deacon and an elder. Betsy volunteered for many years working with the youth of both the church and community at large. As a community member Betsy was a member of both the American Legion Auxiliary and the Shelter Island Fire Department Auxiliary.

Betsy lived her life with grace and honor, her family and friends said. She was respected for her strength of character and her unwavering devotion and love.

Betsy’s family thanks everyone for their support at this difficult time.

Visitation will be held at the Shelter Island Funeral Home on Friday, October 26, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 1 p.m.

The internment of Betsy’s ashes will follow the funeral service at the Memorial Garden at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Elizabeth Ora Ruby

Elizabeth Ora Ruby of Bronxville and Shelter Island, died suddenly in her sleep on October 17, 2018 at the age of 29. Elizabeth was the beloved daughter of Sarah Gavan and David Ruby and dear sister of Caroline Ruby.

Elizabeth graduated from Bronxville High School, class of 2008 and from Gettysburg College, class of 2012. Upon graduating she went to work for the New York Post.

Elizabeth was an avid sailor and an accomplished flutist, who enjoyed performing.

Gifts in memory of Elizabeth may be given to the charity of your choice.

Calling Hours at the Fred H. McGrath and Son Funeral Home, Bronxville, are on Tuesday, October 23 between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Reformed Church of Bronxville on Wednesday, October 24 at 11 a.m.

