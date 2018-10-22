Town Board accepts bid for new Highway Department boiler

The Town Board agreed to accept a bid from Heating Alternatives of Syosset, New York, to install a new boiler at the Highway Department. The company was the low bidder at $17,950 compared with a second bid that came in at $48,090.

Councilman Paul Shepherd questioned the wide disparity in bid prices, but Councilman Jim Colligan said that Mr. Card had checked both against the specifications and they appeared to match except for the discrepancy in price. The cost of the unit will be taken from money in Mr. Card’s 2018 budget.

His 2018 budget will also fund the $4,700 cost for Dickerson Electric of Shelter Island to split electrical service at the Shelter Island Country Club so that in the months of November through April, electricity could be shut down except for areas in the maintenance shop where lights are necessary year round. The off season electrical connection would also provide for a few outlets around the building and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. In the end , the split service will save money on electricity, Councilman Albert Dickson said.

