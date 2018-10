Monday will be a brisk and sunny autumn day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will be 53 degrees, but west winds at 10 to 14 mph will make it feel more like 30 to 40 degrees through the morning, according to the NWS.

Tonight clouds roll in with winds shifting to the southwest at 8 to 11 mph and a low of 43 degrees.

Comments

comments