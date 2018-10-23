Two Island Jays mark big wins

Over the past few years, Shelter Island’s two Jays have been thrilling us with their golf in all regional tournaments. Our two Jays are Jay (Jake) Card III and Jay Sessa, golfers who are always found in the winner’s circle or close by for every competition they enter.

Last week the two Jays played in the George Sands Invitational at the North Shore Country Club. This is a prestigious Long Island team event honoring George Sands, a man who dedicated his life to the Long Island Golf Association.

Jake picked one of Shelter Island’s most talented players, Gary Blados, as his partner and they brought home the first prize. Shelter Island was all over that event with Jay, our remarkable senior player, winning the senior division with his partner, Don Enga.

This past week, the Seawane Club in Hewlett Harbor held their premier invitational event, The Richardson Memorial, which Jake won in the final match, defeating Darin Goldstein, the number one player on Long Island. Goldstein had just won Player of the Year honors for 2018 for the fourth time, edging out Jake.

In the senior division of the Richardson, things were reversed since Jay had just won the Senior Player of the Year in 2018 for his 5th time and he captured the senior division of the Richardson.

I’ve watched the two Jays grow up in a sport that was my life. Two boys from Shelter Island being the best in Long Island is thrilling. They have attained something in golf I could never have accomplished.

It makes me proud we can boast about being at the top of the list.

Congratulations, guys.

