The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.

It will be a breezy day with the wind out of the northwest at 16 to 21 mph.

Temperatures will reach a high of 54 degrees.

Tonight will be clear, according to the NWS, and chilly, with a low temperature around 39 degrees. The winds will stay out of the northwest at 18 to 20 mph.

