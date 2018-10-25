Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On October 17, Rudy J. Perez-Cano, 26, of Greenport was stopped for a cellphone violation on North Ferry Road. Upon further investigation, the defendant was determined to be operating with a suspended license and without a required interlock device. He was arrested, processed, released on $250 station house bail and directed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

On October 18, Christopher R. Atiles, 34, of North Bellmore was stopped on South Ferry Road for having less than two brake lights. Subsequent to further investigation, he was issued a Field Appearance Ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana and directed to return to Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On October 16, Gustavo Chuc Rodriguez of Greenport was ticketed for unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Rudy Cruz Ventura of Southold was ticketed on October 18 for an uninspected motor vehicle on North Ferry Road.

On October 17, Charles Gulluscio of Titusville, Florida received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign and moving from lane unsafely on Williette Road.

ACCIDENT

On October 17, Charles Gulluscio while traveling east on Williette Road apparently applied his foot on the gas pedal of his pickup instead of the brake, accelerated through a stop sign and into a yard, coming to a stop due to impact with a tree. The responding officer was unable to determine if the accelerator had failed and there was no indication of braking on the roadway or grassy surface. A street sign was damaged, as were the lawn, hedges and tree belonging to Kurt Bollmann of Davie, Florida. Damage to the vehicle was over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 16, a presentation on Opioids was given at the School under the DARE program for the 7th grade. Police met with school administration on October 22 to schedule the second opioid lesson.

On October 17, a police officer participated in Lunch with an Officer with the 5th grade.

On October 19, a West Neck caller reported seeing a silver car with blood dripping down its rear bumper. Police located the vehicle and interviewed the owner, who stated the dried blood was from moving a deer the day before.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on October 19 and 20.

Police assisted in setup for the 5K race at Crescent Beach on October 20, also providing traffic control and assisting with cleanup.

Police removed unauthorized political signs on October 21 from several town and private properties. A Center complainant on October 21 reported an object had been moved approximately 80 feet and landed on his truck; he did not believe it could have been caused by high winds. The report was made for informational purposes only.

ANIMAL CONTROL

On October 19, a summons was served on Stephen Soule in South Ferry Hills for permitting dogs to bark for more than 10 minutes.

A caller reported a vandalized fence at a Hay Beach location on October 18. The officer determined that a deer had caused such damage.

On October 21, a Center caller reported a raccoon on her deck which would not leave. The animal control officer removed same.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to three calls for assistance, transporting one patient to Peconic Bay Medical Center and one to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On October 16, a carbon monoxide alarm was set off in Hay Beach. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and walked through with negative findings. The owner was notified.

An interior motion detector set off an alarm in Hay Beach on October 17. Police searched the interior and found no issues; the owner was notified.

