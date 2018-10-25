What’s happening on the Island

THIS WEEK

FIRST AMENDMENT

The Shelter Island Library is hosting a special panel called “The First Amendment: The Cornerstone of Our Democracy” on Thursday, October 25, at 5:30 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

ST. MARY’S CRAFT FAIR

St. Mary’s Craft and Vendor fair will take place on Saturday, November 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Artisans and vendors will offer items such as handmade crafts, photography, jewelry, homemade baked goods and more. Vendors have the option of an indoor table provided by the church for $30/half table 4’x30” or $50/full table 8’x30”. For outdoor tables, vendors can bring their own for $30 for a 12’x12’ space, must bring own table/tent.

All items must be new. For reservations contact Meredith Page at (631) 433-1504 or [email protected]

ST. MARY’S HAM DINNER

St. Mary’s Traditional Annual Ham Dinner will take place on Monday, November 5, with two seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. in the church’s Parish Hall. The menu offers baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, homemade applesauce, coleslaw, apple or pumpkin pie, apple cider and coffee or tea. Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Raffle tickets for the St. Nicholas Day Fair drawing on December 1 will be available and items for the fair’s auction will be on display. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for kids. For reservations call St. Mary’s at (631) 749-0770 or Jeannie Brechter at (631) 749-8830. Take-out is available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and taxi service will be available.

ELECTION DAY LUNCH

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is offering the 93rd Annual Election Day Luncheon on Tuesday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event includes a handmade gift boutique, clam chowder, hot dogs, baked goods and a raffle for a handmade quilt.

COMING UP

OWL PROWL

Bird-loving adults and children ages 12 and up are welcome to visit Mashomack Preserve to learn about owls and hear, and possibly see, screech owls on Saturday, November 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Participants will meet at the Visitors Center and are asked to register in advance if possible. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. For details call (631) 749-4219.

ACROSS THE MOAT

BAD SEED ON STAGE

The Long Island Repertory Company is producing “Bad Seed” at the Vaile-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead on Saturday, October 27, at 3 and 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 28 at 4 p.m. It’s a tale of family secrets with a gory end.

