Around the Island on Halloween

Halloween is creeping up on Wednesday, October 31 and there’s no shortage of Island festivities for kids and parents alike. So throw on a costume, carve some pumpkins and get ready for some freaky fun.

HALLOWEEN TRAIL

Nature’s Halloween Trail, offers family fun at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, October 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A band of costumed characters will be on the trail offering fun and surprises. Guests should allow 30 minutes to complete the trail and bring a flashlight. Light refreshments will be available after the walk. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

HAUNTED HOUSE

Those who enjoy being spooked can brave a haunted house on the Shelter Island Library’s lower level on Halloween from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Ghosts and goblins can visit the haunted house after the parade on their way to trick-or-treating. If any students in 6th grade and up would like to help with the decorations please contact Bethany at the Youth Center or Anthony at the Library. The library is hosting the event with Shelter Island Recreation.

PARADE & TRICK-OR-TREATING

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Halloween parade kicks off on Halloween at 4 p.m. at the Center Firehouse. After the parade community members venture out for trick-or-treating on Smith Street. Volunteer firefighters will serve hot dogs and refreshments at the firehouse while giving out reflective trick or treat bags.

