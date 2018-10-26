Library budget vote set for Saturday

If the Shelter Island Library’s 2019 budget is approved by voters Saturday, the average homeowner will see a $6.40 increase in taxes to support a $772,974 spending plan.

The taxpayers share of that spending plan would be $640,737 with the rest of the revenue coming from contributions and fundraising, grants, fines and fees and interest income.

The largest spending increase for 2019 is to cover health insurance benefits for library staff members and most of that increase results from the addition of one staff member, according to Library Director Terry Lucas and Board Treasurer William Martens.

The total increase in spending would be $37,729 of which $28,453 would come from taxes.

Unlike libraries of the past, today’s library offers far more than books, magazines and newspapers.

Programs for patrons of all ages bring people to the library and there are also computer resources and shared materials through the Suffolk Cooperative Library System, Ms. Lucas said.

She has continued to enhance relationships with Shelter Island School, Sylvester Manor, the Historical Society, Mashomack Preserve and the town Recreation Department.

Budget voting takes place at the library between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

