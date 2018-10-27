Library budget passes 97 to 9

On a wicked weather day, 106 residents braved the elements and voted in favor of the Shelter Island Library budget for 2019 with 97 in favor and 9 opposed to the spending plan of $772,974 of which $640,737 will be raised from taxes.

Library Director Terry Lucas said the new spending plan will cost the average homeowner an additional $6.40 per year.



I am so pleased to have so many people come out to vote on such a windy, rainy day,” Library Director Terry Lucas said. “On behalf of the trustees and staff, I want to thank the community for their support and look forward to another year of providing resources and programs for all Islanders.”

The total increase in spending is $37,729 of which $28,453 comes from taxes. The largest part of that increase is for health insurance and reflects the addition of a single staff member.

