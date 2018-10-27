Reporter obituary: Roeckell

John G. Roeckell of Huntington and Shelter Island died at home in Huntington on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. He was 87 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning, October 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Boulevard, Woodbury, New York 11797 would be appreciated.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is assisting the family.

