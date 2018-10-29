Scenes from Saturday’s nor’easter

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO High winds threatened to topple poles on Ram Island Road during Saturday’s storm.
Shelter Island was battered by a quick moving no’easter on Saturday that flooded — among other spots — Bridge Street, the North and South ferry landings, and closed some roads and cut power to some residents.
Here are a few shots by Beverlea Walz and Eleanor P. Labrozzi, who braved the storm.
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO North Ferry suspended service for a short time due to flooding on the Shelter Island side.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO South Ferry at the height of the storm.
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO Kissing Rock seemed afloat.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
PSEG crews were hard at work restoring power.
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO Dering Harbor came to Bridge Street.
ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO Crescent Beach Saturday morning.
Comments
comments