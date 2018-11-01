Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On October 28, Charles E. Lewis, 53, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with 13 counts of issuing bad checks from a closed bank account. He was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court where he was released without bail to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On October 23, Jose M. Montoya of Peconic was ticketed on North Ferry Road for having inadequate license plates and broken glass distorting visibility.

Charles E. Lewis of Shelter Island received summonses on October 23 at North Ferry Road for speed not reasonable and prudent, an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle and operating without insurance. The next day he was ticketed on North Menantic Road for having an uninspected and unregistered motor vehicle and operating without insurance.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted “Lunch with a Police Officer” with the 4th grade of the Shelter Island School on October 24.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on October 24, 25 and 26. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on October 25.

A petit larceny was reported in Hay Beach on October 26. A missing sailboat was reported at a Center location; it was taken off a trailer that was left behind.

The October 27 nor’easter caused widespread damage around the Island, with downed trees, branches and wires reported in several locations.

aided cases

The Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to calls for assistance on October 23, 24, 27 and 28. Four patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

