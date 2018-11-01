A weekly round-up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Artist’s Way, a spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, library.

English as a Second Language, Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Monday at 10:30 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball, at the school courts, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Friday Night Dialogues, members of New Yorkers for Clean Power, a statewide collaborative campaign to rapidly shift to a clean energy economy, will speak at the Shelter Island Library at 7 p.m. They will discuss their focus on advancing solar, wind, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, renewable heating and cooling, as well as creating jobs in these industries for all in New York.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Calling all crafters and vendors, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is available indoors and outdoors. All items must be new, no yard sale items. Rain or shine event. Light fare available for purchase during lunch. If interested, please contact Meredith Page at [email protected] or (631) 433-1504.

Cactus crafts, building a cactus rock garden at the Shelter Island Library at 11 a.m.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Ham Dinner, St. Mary’s Traditional Annual Ham Dinner will take place with two seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. in the church’s Parish Hall. The menu offers baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, homemade applesauce, coleslaw, apple or pumpkin pie, apple cider and coffee or tea. Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Raffle tickets for the St. Nicholas Day Fair drawing on December 1 will be available and items for the fair’s silent auction will be on display. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for kids. For reservations call St. Mary’s at (631) 749-0770 or Jeannie Brechter at (631) 749-8830. Take-out is available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and taxi service will be available.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Election Day lunch, the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is offering the 93rd Annual Election Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Includes a hand crafted gift boutique, clam chowder, hot dogs, baked goods and a raffle for a handmade quilt.

Book club, the Shelter Island Library Book Club will discuss “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Coffee and coloring, the Shelter Island Library offers coffee and coloring for adults at 1 p.m. Coffee, tea and refreshments are provided while guests color their stress away. The library will provide coloring templates and colored pencils.

Shakespeare, the Shelter Island Library hosts a Shakespeare Discussion Group to discuss “The Merchant of Venice” at 12:30 p.m.

Owl prowl, adults and children ages 12 and up are welcome to visit Mashomack Preserve to learn about owls and hear, and possibly see, screech owls from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Reservations requested. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 7: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 9: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

November 10: Dering Harbor board, Village Hall. 9 a.m.

November 12: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

November 13: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 13: Planning board, 7 p.m.

November 14: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

November 19: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

November 26: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

November 27: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 30: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Comments

comments