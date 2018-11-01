A weekly round-up of events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

ST. MARY’S CRAFT FAIR

St. Mary’s Craft and Vendor Fair will take place on Saturday, November 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Artisans and vendors will offer items such as handmade crafts, photography, jewelry, homemade baked goods and more. Vendors have the option of an indoor table provided by the church for $30/half table 4’x30” or $50/full table 8’x30.” For outdoor tables, vendors can bring their own table/tent for $30 for a 12’x12’ space. All items must be new. For reservations contact Meredith Page at (631) 433-1504 or [email protected]

ST. MARY’S HAM DINNER

St. Mary’s Traditional Annual Ham Dinner will take place on Monday, November 5, with two seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. in the church’s Parish Hall. The menu offers baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, homemade applesauce, coleslaw, apple or pumpkin pie, apple cider and coffee or tea. Guests are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Raffle tickets for the St. Nicholas Day Fair drawing on December 1 will be available and items for the fair’s auction will be on display. Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for kids. For reservations call St. Mary’s at (631) 749-0770 or Jeannie Brechter at (631) 749-8830. Take-out is available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and taxi service will be available.

ELECTION DAY LUNCH

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church is offering the 93rd Annual Election Day Luncheon on Tuesday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event includes a handmade gift boutique, clam chowder, hot dogs, baked goods and a raffle for a handmade quilt.

NEXT WEEK

The Shelter Island Library offers Coffee and Coloring for adults on Saturday, November 10, at 1 p.m. Coffee, tea and refreshments are provided while guests color their stress away. The library will provide coloring templates and colored pencils.

OWL PROWL

Bird-loving adults and children ages 12 and up are welcome to visit Mashomack Preserve to learn about owls and hear, and possibly see, screech owls on Saturday, November 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Participants will meet at the Visitors Center and are asked to register in advance if possible. Bring binoculars and a flashlight. For details call (631) 749-4219.

COMING UP

LIFE TRANSITIONS

The Shelter Island Library hosts “Navigating Life Transitions: Visioning and Values” with Jeanne Marie Merkel on Thursday, November 15, at 6:30 p.m. Ms. Merkel is a Certified Life and Transition Coach and will share time-proven insights and exercises that will empower you to confidently navigate any life transition. Registration required.

NUNS OF AMERICA

On Friday, November 16, Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library presents Carol Galligan, Ph.D, author of “Collision Course: The Vatican, the Nuns of America and the Meaning of Obedience.” Dr. Galligan will discuss her book which details the 2012 to 2014 conflict between the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, a group that includes 80 percent of nuns in America, and the Vatican.

TURKEY PLUNGE

Get your costumes out again! The Friends of the Library 9th Annual Turkey Plunge will take place on Saturday, November 24, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Get friends and family to sponsor your costumed-plunge into the ocean or just come down to see the creative costumes plungers come up with. There will be hot cider and donuts for plungers and spectators, as well as chili for sale. Register online or pick up a registration packet at the library.

ACROSS THE MOAT

The North Fork Audubon Society presents “Weekend Bird Watch with Tom Damiami” on Saturday, November 3, at 8 a.m. at Orient Beach State Park. Winter ducks and other birds that call Long Island their cold weather haven will be there for all to see. Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park at 8 a.m. at 65275 Route 48 in Greenport. Register by calling or texting Mr. Damiami at (631) 275-3202. $4 fee for non-members.

