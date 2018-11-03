Jennifer Anne Dantuono and Daniel Joseph Ritzler were married on April 8, 2018 at The Watermill in Smithtown, with a reception following the ceremony. They honeymooned in the Dominican Republic and currently reside on Shelter Island.

Jennifer is the daughter of Cindy and Joe Dantuono of Franklin Square, New York. The bridegroom is the son of Jane Ritzler of Shelter Island and the late Peter Ritzler of Sebastian, Florida.

Jennifer works in the accounting department at Eldor Contracting in Holtsville and earned a bachelor of science degree from LIU – CW Post. Daniel is Land Steward at The Nature Conservancy/Mashomack Preserve and earned an associates degree from Suffolk Community College. The Matron of Honor was Danielle Kelly Levine, a friend of the bride. The bridesmaids were Anastasia Piotrowski, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Paul and Jenna Berman, friends of the bride.

The Best Man was Thomas Ritzler, brother of the groom. The groomsmen were Matthew Lawrence, Anthony Chiesa, Brandon Hallman and Max Bennett, friends of the groom.

The flower girl was the bride’s niece, Lila Gabbard, while the ring bearer was the bride’s nephew, Brandon Levine. The ceremony was officiated by Minister John Spiciarich.

Comments

comments