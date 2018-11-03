What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches wrote us with the correct answer to last week’s mystery photo (see below): “This week’s photo is one of the many customized and tasteful signposts located in the Village of Dering Harbor. I recognize this one specifically to be the Locust Point Road sign.”

Dering Harbor signage is in the news with the village government officially changing Shore Road to Harbor Lane and replacing old signs.

Comments

comments