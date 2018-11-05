Opening Day for scallop season

Today, November 5, 2018, the first Monday in November, is opening day for the 2018-2019 scallop season. Scallops may be taken from this morning through March 31.

Several baymen — and women — were on the dock at Congdons Creek at first light, checking gear and loading their boats, ready to motor out.

The morning rose up cloudy with a stiff east wind at 11 to 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Rain is expected later in the morning and the high temperature will be about 56 degrees.

Tonight the NWS is calling for more rain with a low temperature of about 52 degrees and the wind remaining steady out of the northeast at 10 to 17 mph.

