Polls at school open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow

Polls at Shelter Island School open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and remain open until 9 p.m. for voting that will decide a number of county, state and federal elections.

But on Shelter Island, only two local names will appear and both are running unopposed.

Mary-Faith Westervelt is seeking another term on the Shelter Island Justice Court bench while Judith Lechmanski seeks a first term as a town assessor.

The most hotly contested race is for the First District Congressional seat currently held by Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) who faces off against Democrat Perry Gershon. Kate Browning, whose name appears on the Women’s Equality line on Monday, endorsed Mr. Gershon and said she is not actively campaigning and encourages her supporters to vote for the Democratic candidate.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) is also seeking re-election running against Patrick O’Connor on the Republican and Conservative lines. Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) seeks another term in Albany and is opposed by Democrat Greg Fisher.

A full ballot appears in the November 1 Reporter with endorsements.

