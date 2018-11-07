Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Boland, Fisher, Roeckell

Suzanne Sutton Boland

Suzanne Sutton Boland died October 24, 2018.

The summers of the early years of Suzanne’s life were spent on Shelter Island with her grandmother. In the 1990s Suzanne was the proprietor of the Bay Berry Bed and Breakfast on South Menantic Road.

Born March 18, 1933 in Poughkeepsie, New York, Suzanne was an IBM employee, antique dealer, real estate agent, excellent cook and baker, bird watching enthusiast and shell collector on Sanibel Island, Florida every winter for over 45 years.

Her family and friends noted she was an accomplished pianist, artist, award- winning Shelter Island Garden Club member, an avid photographer, golfer, college basketball player, exceptional wife, mother of three children and grandmother of nine.

Predeceased by her parents, George Harold Sutton and Marjorie Beebe Sutton, Suzanne is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard E. Boland Sr.; her children, Bonnie Lee Sohl (Mark); Richard E. Boland Jr. (Paula); Edward Sutton Boland (Mary Alison); and her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Suzanne’s family asks that donations be made to the Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642.

Carl P. Fisher

Carl Paul Fisher, 76, of New York City and Shelter Island died at his Manhattan home on October 13 following a long illness.

Mr. Fisher was an attorney with an interest in computers and was involved with the development of LexisNexis, providing computer-assisted legal and business research services in the United States.

Mr. Fisher was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Ida (Burstein) Fisher and Sidney Fisher.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Denise (Burrows) Fisher. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Berney of Miami, Florida.

Mr. Fisher attended the University of Connecticut and Georgetown Law School.

He and his wife were visiting Amagansett and riding around the South Fork when they saw a sign for South Ferry that brought them to the Island. They fell in love with the town, subsequently buying a house where they spent weekends and time during summers for 28 years.

Besides his family and his work, he loved baseball and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, his wife said. He also loved spinning and became certified to teach spinning.

A celebration of Mr. Fisher’s life is to be held in New York City on November 17.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders at 40 Rector Street, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10006 or online at the Doctors Without Borders website.

John G. Roeckell

John G. Roeckell of Huntington and Shelter Island died at home in Huntington on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. He was 87 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on October 29 at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Care Network, 99 Sunnyside Boulevard, Woodbury, New York 11797 would be appreciated.

