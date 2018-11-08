Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On October 31, Jose J. Solorzano-Munoz of Elizabeth, New Jersey was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding 47 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Emanuel J. Defreitas of Oyster Bay was given a summons on St. Mary’s Road on November 4 for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Summonses were given to Edward Kiaer of Shelter Island on November 5 for allowing a dog to run at large, allowing the dog to bite another dog and having an expired dog license.

accident

On November 2, a deer ran into a vehicle operated by Thomas J. Kushner of Cresskill, New Jersey on North Menantic Road. There was less than $1,000 damage to the front bumper. The deer was DOA and the landfill was notified.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on October 30 and November 1, radar enforcement in the Heights on October 31 and November 3.

Lunch with a Police Officer was held with grades pre-K through 6 at the school on October 31.

Traffic assistance was provided for the Halloween Parade in the Center on October 31. Police observed shaving cream markings on the school building on November 1 and notified school staff.

A burglary was reported on October 31 in the Center.

On November 1, a Center caller reported two subjects on their property; police advised them that they were not allowed back.

A caller reported that a lock at a Heights location was damaged sometime between October 29 and November 1. Police were to follow up regarding a camera system.

Police responded to a report of a generator on fire at a Hay Beach location on November 2 and extinguished flames upon arrival. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene to shut off the propane and walk through the residence with heat cameras. The homeowner was notified and advised to have an electrician and generator technician respond.

Police responded to a tree limb that had come down on a primary wire in the Center on November 4 and notified PSE&G.

A Hilo caller reported hearing loud noises outside her home on November 4, but found no one outside when she investigated. She requested extra patrols.

On November 5, a Center caller reported a man wearing a black jacket, glasses and a baseball cap came to the front door and asked to speak to the owner regarding the house for sale. The caller informed the subject the house was not for sale and he left. Police searched the area with negative results. The caller requested extra patrols.

On November 5 a Center caller reported being the victim of three bad checks.

A Center caller requested help on November 5 regarding a person making incoherent statements. The responding officer said the subject appeared to be intoxicated. Police advised him to refrain from potential harassing behavior.

MARINE INCIDENT

On November 5, a West Neck caller reported a blue boat illegally scalloping in town waters. Bay Constable Butch Labrozzi responded and found the vessel to be lawfully scalloping in state waterways. The caller was advised.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On November 2, a Center caller reported a bird in the fireplace; police opened the fireplace door and released the bird to the outside.

On November 4, a Harbor View caller reported a neighbor’s dog was running at large when it attacked their dog. Both owners were notified their dogs had to be kept quarantined for 10 days.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to two calls for assistance, on October 30 and November 4, transporting patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated in Hay Beach on November 1. SIFD responded and was advised by a contractor the alarm was a test for inspection.

On November 2, a Menantic fire alarm was caused by smoke from cooking. SIFD responded and determined same.

On November 3, a fire alarm in the main dining room at a Heights location was activated. SIFD responded, determined it to be a false alarm.

On November 4 police and SIFD responded to an oven fire at a Center location. The owner was able to extinguish the fire. SIFD removed the stove and Chief Anthony Reiter stated there was no structural damage.

Comments

comments