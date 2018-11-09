Reporter honored by national newspaper association

Your hometown paper was recently honored by the National Newspaper Association (NNA), receiving an award for “General Excellence” for a weekly newspaper.

The Reporter received third place in the category at the NNA’s 132nd annual convention in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Reporter’s sister paper, The News-Review, won a first place award in the same category.

There were more than 1,300 entries in the competition; 115 newspapers from 38 states took home honors.

The judges singled out the Reporter by noting: “The Shelter Island Reporter is a beautifully designed newspaper that appears to cover its circulation area without ever missing an important story. Great use of color and photos. Love the look of the front pages and the sports coverage.”

Congratulations to the staff and especially to our readers and advertisers, who have made the award possible.

