St. Mary’s Election Eve Ham Dinner

Happy diners, Vaughn and Gail Buffalo, Donna Kilb and Ann Beckwith.
St. Mary’s Traditional Annual Ham Dinner took place on Monday, November 5.
Chef and helpers Father Charles McCarron, Mark Cappellino, Dot Ross, Chef Tom Ritzler, Reeves Thompson and Deborah Lechmanski.
Local youth were happy to serve the meal. From left, Betzaida Campos, Janet Carbajal, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Lio Napoles, Jose Frausto, Nathan Cronin and Andrea Naploes. Not pictured, Jonathan Rivera.
