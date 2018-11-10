A complete list of Shelter Island Veterans Day Ceremonies on November 12, 2018.

All events take place at the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 in the Center.

6:30-7:30 a.m. Volunteers needed to assist in the kitchen.

7:30-9:30 a.m. Breakfast at the Legion, all veterans, family and friends are welcome.

9:15 a.m. Legion members report to Legion (hats/no uniform).

9:50 a.m. Legion members move to the flagpole area.

10 a.m. Commander Dave Clark welcomes everyone.

10:02 a.m. Invocation by Father Charles F. McCarron, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Father Peter DeSanctis remembers former Legion Post 281 members.

10:04 a.m. Legionnaire James Colligan with Mr. Clark and scouts raising the flag, member hand salute.

10:08 a.m. Linda Bonocorso sings the National Anthem.

10:10 a.m. Introduction of Mary Dudley, the president of Our American Legion Auxillary.

10:14 a.m. Keynote speaker James Colligan, retired U.S. Army colonel, Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran.

10:22 a.m. “God Bless America” performed by Shelter Island School music department choir; Amelia Clark, Jennifer Lupo, Abby Kotula and Emma Gallagher.

10:24 a.m. Benediction by Pastor Robert Griffin, Presbyterian Church.

