Board passes budget, sets terms for tenants

The Town Board passed the 2019 budget 4-0 — Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams was absent — at its Friday, November 9 meeting.

The $12.9 million budget would raise spending by 5.3 percent for 2019.

With the town as the landlord of 40 North Ferry Road — the house next door to Town Hall — the board passed a resolution on rental agreements with the tenants. The 2,900-square-foot multi-family house on three quarters of an acre consists of three units. The monthly rent for what the board described as “Apartment 1” will be $1,000; “Apartment 2” will be 1,200; and “Apartment 3” will be $1,300.

Tenants “in good standing” are guaranteed occupancy until November 1, 2019, the resolution states.

The board also passed a resolution on November 9 allowing residents to pay real estate taxes with credit cards, and voted to join other Long Island municipalities to ban offshore drilling and exploration for oil and natural gas.

